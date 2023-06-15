Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour City Council's million-dollar 'error' due to change in accounting

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Earthworks at the Shellharbour Marina led to a million-dollar "error" in Shellharbour City Council's financial statements. Picture by Adam McLean
Earthworks at the Shellharbour Marina led to a million-dollar "error" in Shellharbour City Council's financial statements. Picture by Adam McLean

A million-dollar "error" in its last financial statement had to be corrected by Shellharbour City Council, according to a report from the NSW Auditor-General's report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.