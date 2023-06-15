The Illawarra Rugby League has moved to halt an emerging trend of poor player and spectator behaviour at junior games in its tracks by providing referees with GoPro's while officiating matches.
It comes amid growing focus on player misconduct and referee abuse in various codes across the state, with the Illawarra's junior league competitions no exception in recent times.
While senior league matches are all filmed as part of the league's agreement with streaming company BarTV Sports, policing foul play and contrary conduct at junior matches relies on written reports from officials.
League operations manager Blake Edwards said fitting referees with cameras will act as a deterrent to poor behaviour and also become a valuable coaching tool for developing referees.
"We've had a few issues in the local league and other sports within our region," Edwards said
"We're trying to be proactive and we think putting Go Pro's into our junior league matches is a productive step to support the referees and the players as well.
"We've seen it in other districts and in other sports and we've actually used it in senior grades within the competition a few years ago. We had some positive results from that so we think, if we implement it in the junior league, we can see some similar results.
"It can also be used for judicial purposes as well because obviously in junior league we don't have BarTV footage that we can go back and review.
"We just have to go on handwritten reports and our young referees sometimes aren't fully equipped to write those reports and can't always see what goes on if there's a melee.
"With the footage from the GoPro, that'll be invaluable in that regard."
"Speaking to a couple of the young referees, I think it's going to have a positive impact out in the field," Edwards said.
"Our junior match officials, they're learning their trade just like a player is from under 11s through 12s through 13s. It's a progressive thing, they're no different to a player and we need to support them.
"Hopefully poor behavior is curbed, but the other aspect to it is it can actually be used as a coaching tool for the referees as well in terms of [on-field] positioning, in terms of running educational courses that they run.
"We're very fortunate in our region that we don't have too many issues, but unfortunately, in recent times, we have. This is just another step that we're taking to support our young referees."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
