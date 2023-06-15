Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra League going Pro in support of match officials

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 1:11pm
Illawarra League junior referees Harrison Armitt and Kayla Yeo will be among officials fitted with GoPro's as deterrent to poor player and spectator behaviour. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
The Illawarra Rugby League has moved to halt an emerging trend of poor player and spectator behaviour at junior games in its tracks by providing referees with GoPro's while officiating matches.

