Trainer Joe Ible is confident stable newcomer Septime is ready for a step up in class in Saturday's Provincial Benchmark 68 at Kembla Grange.
The stand-out gelding turned heads with a first-up win over 1200m in the Midway Class 1 Handicap at Kembla three weeks ago, but is facing a sterner test second up on Saturday.
"He had a nice easy trial here at Kembla last week just to keep his fitness up to standard in between the runs.
"I was pretty impressed with what he did, so I think he was going into the race very well.
"There are a couple of handy horses in it, but I'm still going there thinking he's a very progressive horse, he's got a nice pull in the weights on some of the better performed horses.
"If he's the horse that we think he's going to be, he'll make this step."
Eyeing a strong run second-up, Ible feels the three-year-old Star Witness gelding can be a Provincial Championships prospect.
"He was quite fiery when he came to us, so mainly just getting the horse to relax and learn a bit more about racing," Ible said.
"We gave him a couple of trials and then a jump out before he went to the races and we went there confident. I think the horse himself was confident and went away with a nice strong win.
"We're hoping he's in the right race to win again and just keep building that confidence. We brought him with a view to Midway races being his target and I think he's well on track for that.
The Ross McConville-trained mare Either Oar is also nominated for the BM68 at her home track, but may yet head to Rosehill for the 1300m BM78, where she need to negotiate jumping from barrier 14.
"Other than last start, her past two runs were all from a bad gate but she still ran on good," assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan said.
"I just don't want to get her fired up from that gate either, but Chad (Schofield) is pretty confident he can come across pretty fast and sit outside the leader.
"It's only one-kilo difference Kembla to Sydney. If it was a good gate I would have preferred Kembla but she drew bad (barrier nine) both places so I'm leaning more towards Sydney.
"It's only a one-kilo difference and she's going good enough. All her runs this prep have been really good."
Stablemate Burning Need will jump from barrier 13 in the Midway at Rosehill with Keagan Latham on board looking for a breakthrough win after placing in three of her last five starts.
