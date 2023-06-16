Whilst the Wolves have been hard to beat at home of late, picking up points on the road coming into the back end of the season will be crucial, according to coach David Carney.
The side have only managed two away wins this season - against Sutherland and Manly.
Their fixture against Western Sydney away on Saturday marks the 20th match out of the 30 round season. If they Wolves are to climb up the NPL NSW ladder from their current standing of 10th, then away wins are needed.
Carney's team will fancy their chances against the Wanderers - who sit second last in the relegation playoff zone. A Jake Trew goal was enough to see them home against the academy side in the first half of the season in Wollongong.
But WSW picked up a mammoth 6-3 win against powerhouses Sydney United last round and according to Carney, any team facing a relegation battle will fight for their lives.
"It's going to be one of those games where you can't just turn up and think that it's going to be an easy game or that you can buy yourself time to get into it," he said.
"We have to be 100 per cent committed and prepared straight from the start. One thing about the boys is that they have always been good that way and they've been at it and stuff like that."
The job has been made tougher for Carney with injuries and the flu causing the coach selection headaches.
Takumi Ofuka is struggling with a broken toe, whilst vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi is battling with a hamstring issue. Captain Lachlan Scott has been hit hard by the flu and is 50-50 to feature in the contest. Walter Scott has also been sick this week, but has recovered.
"The boys have been in good form in the last few weeks," he added.
"I thought the performance against Marconi was outstanding. We dominated that game in a lot of ways and were unlucky to get beat on the day."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
