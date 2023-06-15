Illawarra Mercury
BlueFloat Energy told Thirroul loves the ocean just as it is - without South Pacific Offshore Wind Project

By Ben Langford
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 5:55pm
The company that wants to build an giant offshore wind farm near Wollongong has shifted its sights north from Kiama to a stretch of coast between Shellharbour and Clifton.
BlueFloat Energy has got a taste of how Wollongong residents love their coastline just as it is, with residents at a Thirroul information session telling the company the sight of 105 wind turbines would ruin their endless view out to sea.

