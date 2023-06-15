Female pedestrian, 88, killed by car in Nowra, man charged

A man has been charged following the death of an 88-year-old woman who was hit by a car on Wednesday.
Around 2.50pm on Wednesday the female pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Worrigee Street and Nowra Lane.
She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital, where she died on Thursday.
The 23-year-old driver of the car, who was uninjured, was arrested at Falls Creek on Thursday.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with dangerous drive occasioning death and negligent drive occasioning death.
The man was bailed to appear Nowra Local Court on June 27.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.