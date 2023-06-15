Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Female pedestrian, 88, dies after Nowra CBD accident, man charged

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 15 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Female pedestrian, 88, killed by car in Nowra, man charged
Female pedestrian, 88, killed by car in Nowra, man charged

A man has been charged following the death of an 88-year-old woman who was hit by a car on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.