Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Police investigating alleged sex act on Kiama train platform

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating an alleged sex act committed at Kiama station. File picture
Police are investigating an alleged sex act committed at Kiama station. File picture

Police are after a man who reportedly committed a sex act on Kiama railway station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.