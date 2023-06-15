Police investigating alleged sex act on Kiama train platform

Police are after a man who reportedly committed a sex act on Kiama railway station.
On April 24, shortly before midday, the man stood on the Kiama platform and attempted to get on a Bomaderry-bound train.
Passengers on the train alerted staff that the man was allegedly sexually touching himself.
The man was removed from the train by staff and escorted him from the railway station.
The incident was reported to police and officers from the Police Transport Command began investigating the allegation.
In a call for public assistance, police have released images and description of a man they say may be able to assist in their inquries.
The man is described as aged in his late 20s-early 30s, medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded Everlast jumper and long black pants.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information that might assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.