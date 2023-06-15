The widow of slain Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher has officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, Lily-Mae.
Madison Tougher, who was heavily pregnant with her second child when her husband was killed in the line of duty in April, shared the news via his former employer.
"Madison Tougher has asked us to announce the arrival of her and Steven's daughter, Lily-Mae Stevie Tougher," NSW Ambulance posted on Facebook.
Their nearly month-old daughter was born on Thursday, May 18, weighing 4.1 kilograms and measuring 48 centimetres in length.
"Madison and Lily-Mae, and big brother Kobi, are doing well and the extended family is very excited," the post read.
"Madison reports her labour and birth were peaceful and calm, just like Steven's personality."
At Steven's memorial service in early May, Madison cried and laughed as she spoke about their wedding day which came just seven weeks before his death.
"On that day, I made a promise to you, I vowed to love you for the rest of my days and I became your wife," she said.
"Today, just seven weeks later, I make a new vow to you. Today I vow that our two beautiful children will always know what a selfless hardworking, kind, and compassionate person you were.
"They will forever understand how their dad was a hero who helped people through the most painful and sickest times."
