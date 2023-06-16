Beyond the comfort zone: why a quick catch-up meant the world

Comfort zones became safe places during the COVID years and although those years are not fully in the rearview mirror, they are fading into the distance.
And that's why leaving the desk-sized comfort zone of the office was so glorious on Thursday night.
Even more delightful was hearing tales from subscribers of their long-term relationships with the Illawarra Mercury.
Like any relationship, there have been good and not-so good times. But being able to talk it through - in person - was almost like harking back to the good old days when you could see the whites of peoples' eyes.
Names of Mercury employees from bygone eras were mentioned in reverential tones and the reputations of those who went before were examined and remembered fondly (mostly).
In the real world we'd never juxtapose the Mercury to Hollywood but ... if we use the assumption that anyone involved in the US film industry can be linked through their film roles to Kevin Bacon within six steps, then Mercury employees aren't far behind in Wollongong.
It was as if everyone lived next to, used to go to school with, worked with or played sport with a "paper person".
Readers rejoiced in the fact their elderly parents still insisted on taking a daily trip to the shop to get a hard copy paper while another tale of an aged care facility mixed the old with the new.
When a newsagency's closure meant the newspaper could no longer be delivered, the facility bought tablets and schooled its residents in how to use them so they could read the Mercury.
Then there was the tale of a Mercury article cut out and posted to proud parents in Wales which not only ended up being reproduced (in a different form) in newspaper 17,000km away but prompted a phone call from the BBC, too!
And while we're not the BBC it seems our calls are pretty well received by the subscribers who win tickets to our VIP Wollongong Spiegeltent experience.
We will always be "the local rag" to some. But to others we continue to be their touchstone to the Illawarra - a place which holds a special place in their heart. And that will always be important.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
