Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Beyond the comfort zone: why a quick catch-up meant the world

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just some of the Illawarra Mercury subscribers who attended Thursday night's VIP Spiegeltent experience. Pictured are Tony and Lyn Dragovic, Kelly Jones, Sharryn Black, Leo Bernard and Brooke Campbell as well as Frances Mewett and Karen Crighten.
Just some of the Illawarra Mercury subscribers who attended Thursday night's VIP Spiegeltent experience. Pictured are Tony and Lyn Dragovic, Kelly Jones, Sharryn Black, Leo Bernard and Brooke Campbell as well as Frances Mewett and Karen Crighten.

Comfort zones became safe places during the COVID years and although those years are not fully in the rearview mirror, they are fading into the distance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.