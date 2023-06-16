When someone goes missing, their families have to deal with the trauma - but also make sure there's a space left for them should they return.
Much of the focus on a missing person is about the tragedy and the sadness, about the parents' desperate calls for help in finding them again.
What rarely gets any attention is the having to deal with the practical realities alongside their grief.
Someone has to keep paying the rent on the missing person's flat, just in case they return. The car repayments? They have to be made too. Government departments may need to be contacted and have the whole story explained - sometimes multiple times.
Nicole Morris, author of the book Vanished, tells the stories of families of missing persons.
She said most commonly, it falls on the siblings to take care of all those things - and the pain of the brothers and sisters can be overlooked when the focus is on the grieving parents.
"It's the brothers and sisters who actually take on that role for years and years," Morris said.
"The parents will pass away but the brothers and sisters will keep that going for so long. And it can consume their lives.
"I wanted to tell their stories as well. Not just the story about the missing person, but how it affects their brothers and sisters as well and all of the little jobs they have to do for their sibling.
"They have to keep paying the rent and make car payments and phone calls to tell people they're missing and all of those things."
And those things come with a devastating emotional kicker - when do you stop paying the rent? And what does that mean when you do?
"At what point do you say 'alright, they're not actually coming home'? That's a really difficult thing to do. If they come back after a year all their stuff will be gone because you've had to do something with it. You can't just lock up a house and walk away."
Morris has been talking to families of missing people since 2005, when the Toowoomba woman set up the Australian Missing Persons Register. She created the site basically because it didn't exist and she felt it should.
"There should have been a resource for the public to be able to look up information about missing persons," she said.
"So because there wasn't one it's really why I started it. I had an interest in missing persons and found it was very difficult to get info so I just wanted to provide that for other people."
Morris has no missing person from her own life, which has meant she's been able to focus her attention on all missing people, not just her own. But not long after she started the website, she discovered her husband's best friend had a mother who was a missing person - only he didn't realise it.
"He was scrolling through the NSW female page and stopped dead," Morris remembered.
"He said, 'that's mum'. Incredibly, I had a photo of his mother as a missing person.
"It's a long story but his mother had recently died, and we learned that she had an entirely separate life before she met his father and had abandoned her family and changed her identity."
Of the roughly 53,000 people who go missing each year, Morris said more than half were teenagers - and they tended to go away for a few days.
"They might have a fight with mum and dad or they might be in foster care and they take off. But almost always, they are found safe within a couple of days.
"They realise that sleeping on a couch at their mate's house is not a fun way to live and they decide to go home when they cool down a bit."
Foul play doesn't account for many missing persons, despite the public perception to the contrary. Many others have a mental health crisis and disappear, while others tragically take their own lives.
Morris' website has helped to find a few missing people, though at least one of them didn't want to be found. A man got in touch with Morris, saying he'd realised his girlfriend was a long-term missing person but she wouldn't let him call the police.
"Over the course of many weeks, I spoke with her, gained her trust, and eventually, with her permission, I arranged for police to visit her and ascertain she was okay, and she could be removed from the missing person list," Morris said.
"Her parents are eternally grateful."
Included in Vanished is the case of 15-year-olds Toni Cavanagh and Kay Docherty, who were last seen on the night of July 27, 1979.
The Warilla teens wanted to head into Wollongong for a blue-light disco. As so many teenagers have done, they each fibbed to their parents. Toni told hers she was going to the movies with Kay and her aunt. The Dochertys were led to believe Kay was going to be at Toni's helping babysitting her younger siblings.
"Both of the girls told their families lies about what they were doing that night," Morris said.
"It was important to me and important to Toni's family that she didn't cop all the blame for what happened. I think they equally decided they were going to do this thing, to go to the disco. They probably thought it'd all be fine, they'd get back before anyone really knew that they weren't at the movies or they weren't really babysitting."
The last reported sighting of the pair was around dusk, by Toni's friend Tracey Shelton. She saw them standing at a bus stop on Shellharbour Road, opposite the Warilla Grove shopping centre.
"They were waiting at a bus stop, so logic would suggest they got on a bus," Morris said.
"But we don't know if they got on a bus at all. Or if something happened to them on the bus, or something happened to them at the disco if they did make it to Wollongong. There are just so many different scenarios."
One of those involves Ivan Milat, who was known to be working in Kiama when the teens went missing. But it's an idea that that doesn't stand up for Morris.
"Having gotten to know the girls through the eyes of their families I would be surprised if these two fairly naive, shy 15-year-old girls got into a car with someone like Ivan Milat," she said.
Morris' decision to include the girls' story was because not much had been known about Toni. For the book, Morris spoke to members of both families, and developed a better picture of Toni in the process.
"Very little was known about Toni," Morris said.
"I always had this niggling feeling that she had been misrepresented as the instigator of it all, the wild child who wanted to run away.
"That was so not the case. When I started talking to her family a very different picture emerged. She was a shy girl. When her sister and sisters' friends took her hitchhiking once she cried the whole time.
"So I can't reconcile that image of Toni with the image of a wild girl who just wanted to go out and party that night and talked Kay into doing things."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
