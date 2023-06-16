Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man killed in crash during police chase in Menai

Updated June 16 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 19-year-old driver has died after fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle during a short pursuit in Sydney's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.