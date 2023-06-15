Man killed in crash during police chase in Menai

A man has died after crashing his ute during a police chase in Menai on Friday morning.
Police said the incident started on Alfords Point Road just after 6am when an officer from Traffic and Highway Patrol indicated for the driver to pull over.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later, the ute collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the ute, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
Alfords Point Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements.
An internal police investigation has also commenced into the fatality.
Police said those investigations will be subject to an independent review.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read the latest Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you
alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.