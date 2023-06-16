Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Listed: each Illawarra Premier League club's 'undervalued MVP'

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli's Sam Adnum, Olympic's Cristofer Fuentes and United's Rene Vescio are all crucial to their respective teams without getting an array of plaudits.
Bulli's Sam Adnum, Olympic's Cristofer Fuentes and United's Rene Vescio are all crucial to their respective teams without getting an array of plaudits.

In each Illawarra Premier League side there is a key cog that holds the team together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.