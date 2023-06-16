Listed: each Illawarra Premier League club's 'undervalued MVP'

In each Illawarra Premier League side there is a key cog that holds the team together.
Every team has their star. Bulli have Ben McDonald, Albion Park have Cameron Morgan and Cringila have Peter Simonoski. This is not a list to rank the team's best players, rather who is the 'undervalued MVP' in each IPL squad?
Nicknamed 'diesel' gives you an insight into what Nathaniel gives to the White Eagles set-up. The tenacious left-back has been key through many Park eras.
He was there for the team's historic grand final victory in 2016 as well as when the side made finals under then coach, former Socceroo Paul Carter in 2018 and still remains in a changed team under new coach George Antoniou.
It's been a tough year for the Rosellas - who were destined for the District League at the end of 2022 - but Wilton has been an ever-present in the side, doing his best to hold the defence together.
After losing Steve Hristovski to Corrimal not long into the season, the Rosellas have conceded a number of goals but each week Wilton is out their fighting in the trenches.
Adnum has been providing pace up front for Julio Miranda's side this season.
He learnt his trade at Wollongong United, being part of their successful second grade squad under now Cringila coach Jorge De Matos in 2020, but has broken into first grade at the Balls Paddock club.
A constant threat with his speed, Adnum is able to run in behind the opposition defence whilst his captain McDonald holds the ball up and lures away defenders.
In the heart of defence for Coniston, he has remained crucial to the team during Franc Pierro's transition into the head coaching role.
A possession based style that relies so much on Sam Matthews and Lukas Stergiou in the midfield means they need a calm ball-playing centre-half feeding the ball into them. That's what they have with Kayano.
The young defender and brother of Dan (at Tarrawanna) has been given a decent run in the Rangers team thriving on youth in 2023.
Chapman spent a lot of time with his brother at the Blueys - as well as a stint at Olympic - but made the switch to Corrimal and it has paid dividends.
The young defender - developed in the state-league system at the Wolves - has been integral to the Rangers' positive season so far which sees them sit four points away from the finals spots.
Another left-back making the list. The former Wolves junior is integral to how the Lions play.
His wicked left peg provides a threat for set-pieces. He is also able to deliver crosses and long-balls into forward players such as Simonoski, Anthony Krsteski and Stefan Dimoski.
Developed in the reserve grade team at Wollongong United, Dias is thriving under his long-time mentor De Matos.
Paull has been with Andrew Paine's side since the District League days and he has remained a constant in between the sticks in the top flight.
Paull will be crucial for their faint finals aspirations in 2023.
It has been a breakthrough season for Kizi at Port Kembla - who moved from Olympic second grade in the off-season.
He provides Port's spark - alongside captain Jordan Nikolovski - with his pace alone.
Kizi is proving to be one of the first names on the team sheet for the side - who are in the top five more than half-way through the season thanks to some surprise wins this campaign.
There was a fair bit of turnover for Greg Valic's side for this season, but Jonjic is proving crucial at the back for them.
SCU have deployed a back three for large parts of the season and Jonjic sits in the middle of defence alongside captain Lucas Loncar and Antonio Farkas.
He is calm and composed on the ball. And most notably, he is very tall, strong and loud, meaning he is a commanding presence for opposition attackers.
There has been a bit of a changing of the guard in the past few seasons at the Blueys and under new coach Jason Wenig, Levy has been given a decent run in the team.
It is a star studded team Matt Bailey has at his disposal, so it's hard to selected someone who is 'underrated'.
Fuentes has spent time at other IPL clubs Albion Park and Port Kembla, but joined Olympic last year and was second choice behind former A-League player Justin Pasfield.
Fuentes spent his 2022 season in second grade, sometimes even as an on-field player, but has now earned his spot in the first team.
He is decent with his feet and is a brilliant shot-stopper.
Vescio was given his first grade debut at Albion Park five years ago now.
When signed for United, the young defender had to earn his spot behind club captain Danny Lazarevski and stalwart Ben Brooks.
He has been part of one of the best squads in the competition and was part of their brilliant journey to the Australia Cup round of 32 last season, as well as the team that won the IPL league championship in 2022.
Expect his name to be on the United team sheet for years to come.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
