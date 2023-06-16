Jessica Hull looks poised to make her mark at this year's World Athletics Championships after creating another slice of history at the Oslo Diamond League on Friday.
The Albion Park flyer continued her incredible preparation for the prestigious Budapest competition in August by taking back the Australian and Oceania mile (1.61km) record with a run of 4:18.24 to finish third.
The effort saw her smash Linden Hall's previous mark of 4:21.10, and it is the second time in the past 12 months that Hull has held the record.
It was also Hull's second national/Oceania record set at this year's Diamond League, after finishing in a time of 3:57.29 in the women's 1500m in the Doha edition a fortnight ago.
The performances see the 26-year-old in career-best form as she ramps up her preparations for the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Hull is looking to improve on her seventh-place finish in last year's 1500m final in Budapest.
However, for now, Hull remains happy to celebrate her latest achievement.
"It feels good to officially have the Australian mile record and run it in a big-time race," she said.
"I felt pretty certain that a record could fall today. I know how I'm training compared to how I was last year when I ran my then PB, which was the Australian record. I was pretty confident that I could put in a good showing out there and give my record a nudge because I'm a different athlete than I was 12 months ago.
"Obviously when you start to think about where that kind of time I'm capable of could land me in the landscape of the race, it's very exciting to think about the place that that could lead to."
Hull hasn't had to look too far for inspiration during the Diamond League. It was Kenya's Faith Kipyegon who set a cracking pace during the 1500m race on June 3, becoming the first woman to smash the 3:50 barrier with a time of 3:49.11.
Ethiopian athlete Birch Haylom claimed victory in the women's mile on Friday with 4:17.13 - setting a new meet record in the process - while US's Cory Ann McGee secured second from Hull.
But Kipyegon continues to be the one to chase.
"We're seeing Faith nudge every single world record and it just means that for the rest of us in the pack, we've got to start getting faster as well," Hull said.
"It's good momentum going forward to feel like I'm amongst the top women in the world. It feels different to stand on the start line and even in the race this time to feel like I had a shot of winning this one. We had some absences from the top women in the world but it's exciting to consider 'how can I win this race today?'
"I faded a little bit in the last 100, but I think that's normal for this time of year given the training block and how the last few weeks have unfolded with some big races. Hopefully I can keep building in that last 100 and keep getting even stronger as we go into Budapest."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
