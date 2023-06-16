Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Albion Park's Jessica Hull breaks national women's mile record

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Hull has continued her record-breaking form at the Oslo Diamond League. Picture by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Jessica Hull has continued her record-breaking form at the Oslo Diamond League. Picture by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jessica Hull looks poised to make her mark at this year's World Athletics Championships after creating another slice of history at the Oslo Diamond League on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.