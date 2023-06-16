An interesting battle looms at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday when the firing Shellharbour Sharks play the struggling Kiama Knights.
The home-side Sharks head into the round 11 Group Seven rugby league fixture in red-hot form and will be looking to secure their fifth-win on the trot at the expense of a Kiama outfit which has recorded just three wins all season.
Knights coach Marc Laird admitted time was running out to turn Kiama's season around, adding his injury-hit outfit needed to start stringing wins together soon to have any chance of making the finals this season.
"We have put ourselves in a bit of a bond, we just have to start winning. There's no sugar coating it, that's just the way it is," he said.
"There are a number of teams who have sort of been going really well.
"It's true in this comp that anyone can beat anyone on the day, but for us, we have got to start winning and start stringing a few wins together definitely over the next sort of five or six weeks to be any chance of making the semis."
To be fair to Kiama, the Knights have endured a wretched run with injuries, especially over the last month.
"We've gut seven of our starting 13 out, it's been a tough period for us," Laird said.
"This week we might get one or two back but we've really been calling on our depth in recent weeks.
"Hopefully a bit of luck changes for us moving forward because we've had a string of injuries. Hopefully things start changing in the right direction for us and we can get close to our starting 13 back on the park sooner rather than later."
Laird added Kiama couldn't just rely on players coming back, the team had to start playing better, especially defensively.
"Our defence has been really poor over the last probably four or five weeks. We're gonna have to really switch on defensively against a very good Shellharbour side," he said.
"They have got a good forward pack and plenty of strike out wide. So, to have any chance of beating them we need to muscle up on defence."
Muscling up defensively has played a big part in the Sharks' success recently, as has having their best players on the park on a consistent basis.
"I think the Stingrays game a few weeks ago was the first time in about three years we had the same team on the park in successive weeks," Sharks coach Abed Atallah said.
"Having the same team on the park on a consistent basis obviously helps all teams, we are no different. It has allowed us to string consistent performances and build on our offensive and defensive combinations.
"For us moving forward, we just gotta keep up that consistency and keep working hard on our defensive aspect of the game and everything else should take care of itself."
While the third-placed Sharks are travelling along nicely, Atallah expects the well-coached Knights to provide a stiff test.
"We had a tough game against them in Kiama earlier in the season. They are a very resilient team and they are very well coached. You can expect to get a tough contest, and that's what we are expecting and planning for on Sunday."
Meantime, round 11 kicks off on Saturday with the top-of-the-table clash between the Gerringong Lions and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Michael Cronin Oval.
Struggling reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas are also in action on Saturday,travelling to Berry Showground to take on Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
There are also two games on Sunday, Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs welcome the Stingrays to Bill Andriske Oval, while Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles battle Jamberoo Superoos at Centenary Field.
