Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Can Kiama Knights end Group Seven rivals Shellharboir Sharks five-game winning run

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 16 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks player Eze Harper in action against Warilla. The Sharks will be gunning for their fifth win on the trot when they take on Group Seven rivals Kiama Knights on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Shellharbour Sharks player Eze Harper in action against Warilla. The Sharks will be gunning for their fifth win on the trot when they take on Group Seven rivals Kiama Knights on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

An interesting battle looms at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday when the firing Shellharbour Sharks play the struggling Kiama Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.