Beer lovers unite - sip and stay in Canberra Advertising Feature

Avenue Hotel and BentSpoke Brewing Co. have teamed up to offer a beer tasting and accommodation package in Canberra. Pictures supplied

Avenue Hotel Canberra has brewed up a tasty new overnight hotel package with BentSpoke Brewing Co. aimed to connect visitors to the nation's capital with local artisan beer and cider makers.

"A relatively 'un-tapped' market for visitors to Canberra is for those looking to combine a local brewery experience with accommodation. Just like the wine and spirits industries in Canberra, there's also a strong interest in local beers, however there's a noticeable gap in the market for an offering which includes an overnight stay," said Alison Jones, marketing manager for Capital Hotel Group, the parent company of Avenue Hotel.

"The hotel is just a few minutes' walk from the capital's best brewery, BentSpoke Brewing Co, and for some time our guests have expressed a real desire to connect with authentic local brands and makers, particularly in the food and beverage space.



"The partnership between Avenue and BentSpoke was logical, and one which offers beer lovers a unique high-quality beer experience and stay with us."

BentSpoke is the brainchild of champion Australian brewer Richard Watkins and Tracy Margrain.



The pair travelled the world drawing inspiration for their ideal brewpub, so when they threw open the doors to BentSpoke nine years ago, they really knew what they were doing.



With over 50 different beer and cider brews, BentSpoke is now firmly cemented in the Australian beer scene.



BentSpoke's Richard Watkins explains why the brewpub wanted to co-create this beverage-based hotel package.

"BentSpoke continues to make the most of Canberra's passion for supporting local businesses. BentSpoke bends the rules of beer brewing award-winning brews and ciders made in Canberra," Mr Watkins said.



"And with over 50 different beers and ciders brewed annually from our brewpub in Braddon, we're now firmly cemented in the Canberran and Australian beer scene - we love when we have visitors to Canberra enjoying a local brew at BentSpoke."

Avenue Hotel offers Canberra accommodation with 213 exquisitely styled hotel rooms, spa suites, and one and two-bedroom apartments.



Centrally located, Avenue Hotel is within walking distance of BentSpoke, as well as Braddon restaurants and shopping.

The new BentSpoke Beer Tasting Package includes BentSpoke's signature sample bar for two with four beers of choice based on guests' preferences, an overnight stay in a Superior King Room at Avenue Hotel, breakfast for two at the hotel's famed restaurant, Marble & Grain, free parking and free Wi-Fi.



The package is valid from now for stays Thursday - Sunday until August 31, 2023.

