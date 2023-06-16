What to expect from Shellharbour Rocks the Marina 2023

An afternoon of relaxation, music and food is on the cards at Shellharbour Rocks the Marina in Shell Cove on Saturday, June 17.
The waterside festival at the Shell Cove Marina promises 14 acts across three stages from 11am including Wollongong-based indie folk musician Kay Proudlove, Kiama acoustic guitarist Mark Dabin and blues duo 500 Pounds of Joy.
While you're listening to the tunes you can browse an array of market stalls including face painting, Filthy Leather Co, Bourkeys Hot Sauce and Milk Threads.
The alcohol-free event will also have farmyard animals and a circus zone for the kids.
Shellharbour City Council CEO Mike Archer said the free festival series had been a great success, with each event reflecting the flavour and lifestyle of each town centre.
"It has been tremendous to see families and people of all ages enjoy these festivals," Mr Archer said.
"Council is grateful for the funding from Reconnecting Regional NSW. It has provided Council with the opportunity to continue providing local events to our community, while supporting local creatives as the recovery from recent challenging times continues."
