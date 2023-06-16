Illawarra Mercury
That smoke at North Wollongong? It's an ecological burn at Puckeys

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
The controlled burn at Puckeys Estate on Friday. Picture by Adam McLean
There is no access to Puckeys Estate for much of today while an ecological burn takes place.

