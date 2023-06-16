That smoke at North Wollongong? It's an ecological burn at Puckeys

There is no access to Puckeys Estate for much of today while an ecological burn takes place.
Fire and Rescue NSW is managing the controlled burn as part of the biodiversity stewardship agreement.
The intention is for the burn to replicate natural processes for the vegetation within the reserve as some plant species need fire as part of their natural regenerative process.
Tracks will reopen later Friday after the burn is finished, once conditions are safe.
Access along Squires Way road and shared path will stay open, but there may be smoke in the area while the burn is underway.
If you live near Puckeys Estate Nature Reserve or are in the area at the time of the burn, please consider the following:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.