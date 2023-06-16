That smoke at North Wollongong? It's an ecological burn at Puckeys

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering buildings

Outdoor items such as outdoor furniture, etc, should be either taken inside or covered. Where this is not practical, items should be hosed down regularly to prevent ember damage

Retract plastic or synthetic pool covers to prevent ember damage

Remove washing from clotheslines

Make sure any outdoor pets have a sheltered area

If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities. If smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice

If you are driving a vehicle, slow down, keep windows up and turn headlights on