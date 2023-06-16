Spacious and stylish

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Well presented and set in an ideal Wollongong location, this townhouse offers style, space and convenience.
The exceptional property enjoys easy access to a range of amenities including the continental pools, boat harbour, beautiful beaches, public transport and Wollongong's CBD.
The townhouse is set within a meticulously maintained complex of six.
As you enter, you'll be greeted by a private front courtyard. The ground floor features a generously proportioned open-plan lounge and dining area with 64sqm of internal living space.
The Tasmanian oak kitchen adds a touch of elegance, while the spacious laundry, complete with a water closet enhances convenience.
The living area overlooks a private north-facing garden terrace, which is complemented by a detached oversized double garage.
Upstairs you'll discover three ample-sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and ducted air-conditioning. The main boasts a balcony and an en suite bathroom.
The entire property exudes immaculate presentation, adorned with natural hues, standing out as a truly unique offering in the Wollongong marketplace.
With the perfect combination of spaciousness and modern appeal, this townhouse is sure to captivate discerning buyers.
Arrange your inspection soon.
