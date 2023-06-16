Local author Sean Van Hoven has released his second novel, following on from his debut - Anathox: The Assemblance last year, the first in a fantasy-adventure series, which he released at just 13-years-old.
The now 14-year-old said he's learned and grown throughout the process of writing and releasing the second book in the Anathox series, The Alliance, saying he's very excited for where he can take the future installments of the series.
"The process was a lot different than what I expected, I re-wrote a lot of it, it was challenging at times but I really enjoyed it, I loved the process," he said.
"I think I've improved quite a bit from my first book, it just takes quite a lot of practice."
The biggest lesson Mr Van Hoven said he's learned is to be "patient" and to "not rush things."
"You can't expect it to be done just like that, it takes a long time, you have to map things out and it's slow but also enjoyable."
He said the aspect he's loved most in his writing is building the world of Anathox and said the exploration of this is one of the big things that keeps bringing him back.
Mr Van Hoven has been writing since he was three-years-old and said it's the freedom to explore that made him fall in love with it.
"One of the biggest reasons I started writing was because of the exact reason, that nothing is off limits."
"You can make whatever you want a reality when writing, I think that's what kept me coming back," he said.
He's already begun writing the third book in the series which he said has been the most seamless transition so far.
"The transition between book two and book three has been really enjoyable."
"I knew exactly what I wanted in the first five chapters and now I'm just continuing to flesh out characters and the existing storylines."
"I've mapped out pretty much what I want to happen and I'm really excited for the main portion of the series to be over."
He said that the feedback he's received from his second book has been really positive and added that he can't wait to see further response when it's widely released in the coming months.
Anathox: The Alliance will soon be on shelves in Dymocks and Wax Lyrical in Berry.
You can purchase the book currently online at Barnes & Noble and also on Amazon.
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.