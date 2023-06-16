Illawarra Mercury
Nowra's teen author Sean Van Hoven releases second novel - Anathox: The Alliance

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:29pm
Nowra author Sean Van Hoven with his second novel - Anathox: The Alliance. Picture supplied.
Local author Sean Van Hoven has released his second novel, following on from his debut - Anathox: The Assemblance last year, the first in a fantasy-adventure series, which he released at just 13-years-old.

