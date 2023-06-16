Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Grappling Bros Wollongong students take home national titles

By Debra Hay
June 16 2023 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grappling Bros head coaches Pedro Antun and Diego Barreto with the Wollongong and Rydalmere students.
Grappling Bros head coaches Pedro Antun and Diego Barreto with the Wollongong and Rydalmere students.

Grappling Bros Wollongong has once again proven its dominance in the world of judo by bringing home six Australian championship titles from the recent Judo National Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.