Grappling Bros Wollongong has once again proven its dominance in the world of judo by bringing home six Australian championship titles from the recent Judo National Championships.
Led by the expertise of their highly-skilled coaches, the talented Illawarra team demonstrated their unwavering skill, sportsmanship, and commitment to excellence on the national stage.
This year's championships held on the Gold Coast saw intense competition, with the best judokas from across the country taking part. The team from Grappling Bros Wollongong arrived equipped with great enthusiasm and exceptional fitness.
As the competition progressed, the Illawarra team continued raising the bar, with five of their athletes emerging as national champions. The victory was even sweeter as their coach, Pedro Antun, who also participated in the tournament, was one that claimed a national championship win to show the younger generation that age is just a number when it comes to this exciting sport.
The Grappling Bros Wollongong results were as follows:
Koa Pike, aged nine: gold medal and national champion; Enzo Damiani, 10: Gold medal and national champion; Texas Pike, 11: two times gold medal and two times national champion; Lucas Coelho, 13: gold medal and national champion; Pedro Antun, senior division: gold medal and national champion; Rio Morand, 11: fifth place; and Bridgitte De Lucas, 14: seventh place.
Grappling Bros owner and head coach in Australia, Diego Barreto, took on the role of Judo NSW team coach in the lead-up to the competition.
On the podium, the Wollongong team showed its shared camaraderie and joy as they proudly received their medals along with a number of other Grappling Bros team members from across NSW and ACT.
"The students' success was down to hard work, dedication and an unwavering belief in each other," coach Antun said. "Their victories will inspire even greater heights in the future."
The Grappling Bros Wollongong team works tirelessly to inspire future generations of Australian judokas to take up the sport and join the ranks of national champions.
