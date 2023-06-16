Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Does vouchers axe reveal Labor's values?

Updated June 16 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Balancing the books is a fine art, and the new NSW Government is starting to find out just how difficult it is to fulfil election promises during an economic downturn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.