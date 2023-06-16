Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Free coffee, cheap burritos when Guzman Y Gomez's Unanderra drive-thru opens

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 16 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Expect to see long queues of drooling, hungry people lining up outside Unanderra's newest fast-food drive-thru this Thursday, with free coffee and cheap burrito's on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.