Expect to see long queues of drooling, hungry people lining up outside Unanderra's newest fast-food drive-thru this Thursday, with free coffee and cheap burrito's on offer.
Guzman Y Gomez franchisee Paul O'Neil is expanding with his fourth Illawarra store finally opening with their popular selection of convenient, "clean menu" freshly prepared for patrons.
"We are extremely proud to have a community that knows and loves GYG's Clean and fresh fast food here in the Illawarra," Mr O'Neil said.
"We've now opened two new drive-thru restaurants in four months which couldn't be done without our incredible crew, leadership and team that supports us every step of the way."
A live Mariachi band will be bringing the vibes on June 22 at the Princes Highway outlet as staff serve up free barista-made coffee and $5 burritos and bowls throughout the day.
If that doesn't take your fancy, you could always try something else from the Mexican-style menu like nachos, tacos and more.
In February, cars were lined down the street and patrons on foot were out the door, when the Fairy Meadow store opened.
On opening day more than 6000 burritos and bowls were handed to fans beans, meat, rice and veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Meantime, Mr O'Neil is on the lookout for cooks, crew and managers to join his team across all of his stores.
"If you're looking for a great place to work with amazing vibes and long-term career opportunities, apply at www.guzmanygomez.com.au," he said.
GYG Unanderra's dual lane drive-thru will serve up brekkie, lunch and dinner from 7am - 10pm daily.
