An Albion Park woman was motivated by greed when she scammed tens of thousands of dollars from the taxpayer.
Bree Brownlie, 28, was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court today after she pleaded guilty to three counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception earlier this year.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said Brownlie had a history of dishonesty and her offending contained a degree of planning, something that was conceded by her lawyer Analise Ritchie.
Brownlie was "motivated by greed" Ms Ritchie said, however noted that her client came from a limited financial background.
"She had no real conscience about what she was doing," Ms Girotto said, in handing down her sentence.
Ms Girotto sentenced Brownlie to two prison sentences for her dishonest behaviour, however allowed Brownlie to serve these sentences in the community, subject to supervision and no further offending.
Documents tendered to the court outlined how Brownlie committed the offences, in a manner that Ms Ritchie described as "not sophisticated" and "easily detectable".
"There is certainly some degree of planning and thought, but the actions of [Brownlie] are not particularly complex," Ms Ritchie said.
On October 1, 2021, Brownlie had created an Australian Business Number and registered as a sole trader.
On January 10, 2022, Brownlie contacted the ATO to set up GST for her business and submit Business Activity Statements. While unsuccessful on this date, Brownlie attempted again on January 25 and on January 27, with the assistance of a tax office staff member, logs the first of nine business activity statements from October 1 to April 30.
These documents entitle Brownlie to a payment of $39,895, which she received in her account on February 7.
A later investigation by the ATO could find no evidence that Brownlie ever conducted a business during this period.
While this scheme netted Brownlie the largest amount, in 2021, Brownlie had already defrauded the NSW government of more than $10,000. In September that year, Brownlie made seven applications for the $320 test and isolate payment through Service NSW, one of which was successful.
On 12 October, Brownlie claimed the Micro-Business Support Grant, relying on documents stating she was applying on behalf of a hairdressing salon on the Central Coast. Police later contacted the owner of the business who said she had never heard of Brownlie or authorised anyone else to claim the benefit on her behalf.
This application netted Brownlie $10,500 on October 16, and a subsequent $1500, deposited into her bank account.
Brownlie tried this ruse again on October 17, but this application was denied, with police noting the application was riddled with spelling errors.
In September 2022, police arrested Brownlie for these offences and later arrested her for other matters, including not complying with the terms of a court order.
Brownlie claimed in August 2022 that she lost everything in a house fire and turned to the community for donations, without revealing she had already stolen tens of thousands of dollars from the public through her fraud schemes only a few months earlier.
