No one remotely familiar with rugby league in the Illawarra would be surprised to hear that Collies stalwart Jarrod Thompson is about to notch 100 games in a Dogs jumper. The real head-scratcher, is how it took so damn long.
In years gone by the workhorse middle man would have notched the milestone long ago, even with a two-year stint in Western Australia wedged in the middle of his three premierships in Dogs garb.
Of course, players of yesteryear weren't forced to deal with a global pandemic that rubbed out the best part of two seasons, while only a few have seen the type of wet-weather plague that restricted matches again last season.
Throw in a brief stint as a blue-shirt trainer, and it's been quite the winding road to bringing up his century.
"They don't count those blue shirt ones unfortunately," Thompson said.
"I might have go there earlier."
In reality, it would have added a mere handful of games to the overall tally given how fleeting the stint as a trainer was before he pulled the boost back down off the hook.
About to notch the major milestone at home, there's no doubting the fact it was the right call.
"It was definitely a big thing in the back of my mind when I thought I was finished but was still running around with the boys at training knowing that I could probably still play good football," Thompson said.
"With a hundred games being so close, but so far away as well, that definitely played a part [in coming back]. Not too many players get to do it, which is why I feel very lucky. A lot of things happen in football, personal reasons, injuries or whatever, so to get that kind of milestone at this level of football is pretty special to me.
"I came to the club in 2012 after being in and out of NSW Cup, I had two years over in WA (2016-17) and then came back and had a few years interrupted with COVID and things like that.
"It feels like I've been around forever but, when you put it all together, it's taken a little while."
Fortunately, the only thing to have featured more regularly in his career than interruptions has been premierships - three of them to date. Plenty of players play plenty more games without that type of resume.
"You look back and each grand final has its own special part of your heart," he said.
"They've all had their amazing players and all those premierships are won with the players that are around you, the preseason training and things like that. They don't come easy and I'm very lucky that I was very fortunate to be part of three of them here and one over in WA as well.
"Every one we've won, we've definitely had the key players, but it's always come down to the the whole playing group and Collies just seems to attract good players.
"We don't go around and poach big-name players, we just have that good core group of players and the young ones coming through doing their job. That's all you want in a club."
Thompson has his own reflections, but he's not expecting any sentimentality on Dapto's behalf when the Canaries head to Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday desperate to get a belated finals push rolling.
Throw in the fact the reigning premiers have been anything but convincing over the last month, and it's a big game on their own patch.
"It's been a bit of a learning curve, comps aren't won in the first round of footy," Thompson said.
"We know what we've got to do to get those teams, but you've got to learn from your losses and take in what you've done right and what you've done wrong and mature as a playing group.
"I think we've done that, we had a decent win against Corrimal last week and this week has just been focusing on Dapto and no-one else.We know what we've got to do right to get that win.
"They've been playing really good football and it's a matter of when not if [they get a win], but hopefully we can make them wait another week."
Thompson's 100th will occur right next door to the first genuine grudge match of the season, with Wests to host De La Salle at neighbouring Parrish Park. The two heavyweights will pick up where they left off having been forced to share the points following a 20-all draw.
It's the closest the Devils have come to a defeat this year, but De La will come in stinging off a 40-14 pasting at the hands of Thirroul last start. Skipper Andrew Faddy says his side will be keen to atone for that defeat.
"[Our last game] definitely didn't sit well with us but, after regrouping and having a sit down, we know that we've only got ourselves to blame," Faddy said.
"I think most football teams not touching the ball for [the first] 15 minutes would probably struggle. It was a bit of a shock, but we know that we can do better and it was a disappointment to let it get to 14-nil. Defensively, we definitely let ourselves down,
"Knowing we can beat these sides and contend every week, we hold our standards quite high and it was just an embarrassment, really, for our team and for the club.
"It hasn't sat well with any of us, but we've all got back on board and everyone's put their hand up as a collective. It was just a bad day, or a bad game from all of us, and we're looking forward to this week to move on and turn things around quickly."
They'll have the added incentive of settling an old score having led 20-6 with 12 minutes to go in their last visit to Figtree only to walk away with one competition point after the Devils drew level before fulltime.
"It just goes to show how tough the comp is," Faddy said.
"Team one through to six can beat anyone on their day. Everyone's looking forward to going down and righting a wrong from our point of view.
"It makes it all that much better that it's down there and we can tick that one off and then move on with the season."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
