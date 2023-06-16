His team were well beaten in their last-start game against Shoalhaven but are favourites to down the winless Uni Mallee Bulls on Saturday.
But history has taught Tech Waratahs coach Matt Evans that any team can win on "any given Saturday".
That's why Evans refuses to let his team be complacent heading into their round nine stoush against the Mallee Bulls at Saunders Oval.
"I think that Uni are better than what we all give them credit for," he said.
"it's a tricky game for us because we tend to do better mentally when we're up against pretty stiff opposition.
"The challenge for us this weekend is to be able to come in and sort of stay at an emotional and psychological level, which is championship rugby, right? As opposed to what we did last time [we played them], which was kind of wander in and then, you know, come through towards the end.
"We're used to being a second half team. We're trying to break that voodoo at the moment.
"They can also break that voodo. It's rugby, anyone can win on any given Saturday. But we're quietly confident.
"This week honestly for us is about the process, Shoalhaven taught us some big lessons, that's the stuff we want to try and work on."
All teams had the week off last week due to the NSW Country Championships.
Evans said the Tahs made good use of the time to work on some areas Shoals exposed in their 64-13 win in round eight.
"You play the second half of the comp a little bit different to what you play the first half of the comp. In saying that I think we've got some good learnings from the first half of the comp in terms of we now know what our strengths are and what we'd like to build on.
"I think the Shoals game was a great learning, a great game.
"You know, if that's the standard, then we need to play a type of football which leverages our own strengths, but also enables us to beat teams like that."
Speaking of the reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven, they battle Shamrocks. Elsewhere on Saturday, Camden welcome Avondale, while Bowral hosts Campbelltown.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
