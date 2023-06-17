Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Bulli and Coniston miss huge opportunity to close down finals pack

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both Bulli and Coniston were left to rue missed chances on Saturday as the teams played out a 1-1 draw at Balls Paddock - a result that was not favourable for either side in the race for finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.