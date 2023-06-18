Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Peter Simonoski simply unstoppable in Cringila Lions win against South Coast United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 18 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simonoski celebrating with his teammate Stefan Dimoski. Picture by Anna Warr
Simonoski celebrating with his teammate Stefan Dimoski. Picture by Anna Warr

On Saturday Bulli's Ben McDonald scored his 15th goal of the season to go level at the top of the golden book standings with Peter Simonoski, but the Lions skipper has now made sure he is the current front runner in the league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.