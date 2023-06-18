On Saturday Bulli's Ben McDonald scored his 15th goal of the season to go level at the top of the golden book standings with Peter Simonoski, but the Lions skipper has now made sure he is the current front runner in the league.
Simonoski bagged four in Cringila's 5-1 rout of South Coast United on Sunday at John Crehan Park. Michael Mendes opened the scoring for Jorge De Matos' men despite United starting the match the brighter of the two sides with a number of chances.
Cringila went into the sheds 3-0 up at half-time thanks to the aforementioned Mendes strike and also two from Simonoski but United pulled one back straight after the restart thanks to Advin Trebincevic - who continued his decent form with his ninth of the season.
But two quick-fire goals from Simonoski meant that was all she wrote and the former NPL product picked up his 19th goal of the season.
The forward really could have had a couple more after he forced a sensational save from SCU goalkeeper and captain Jason Bleakley and also had a deflected shot hit the post shortly after.
"He was awesome," midfielder Harrison Taranto said about his skipper Simonoski following the match.
"He's a great person to have up front and we love having him here. He's unreal."
The win is Cringila's third in a row after beating 2022 IPL silverware winners Olympic and United in consecutive games. The victory against SCU in front of their home fans gives them breathing room in second spot on the IPL ladder, with Wollongong United three points behind them in third.
Taranto said he was happy with the performances the team had been putting in the last few games.
"We were pretty happy with how it all turned out. We started slow, but I think once we got that first and second goal, momentum changed dramatically.
"The last two games (against Olympic and United) have been a little bit scrappy. We got the win today and it was good to come back and play some decent football.
"We've got a bit of a gap between us in second place and third and hopefully we continue on with it," Taranto added.
Albion Park remain eight points clear at the top of the ladder after their 6-0 rout against Corrimal on Saturday, with the Lions in second, United in third, Olympic fourth and Port Kembla fifth.
There were some shock results in the IPL across the weekend, with Olympic losing to Helensburgh, United being held at Tarrawanna and Port Kembla picking up just the point against Bellambi.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
