A Koonawarra man has been charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, two counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 10 and one count of having sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly committed the offences on a relative and applied for bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
He was granted strict conditional bail however police appealed this decision and a hearing will be set in the Supreme Court. The man remains in custody.
According to documents tendered to the court, the man allegedly committed the offences between February 2019 and February 2023 at the man's home and in his car at parks in the Illawarra.
The first offence occurred in February 2019 on the child's seventh birthday and the offending continued until the child turned 11.
The details of the alleged offending are too disturbing to print.
The child allegedly told police the acts occurred "too many times, I have lost count".
Police from the child abuse squad received a report last Saturday, June 10 and police subsequently interviewed the child that day.
On Thursday, police arrived at the man's address where he was arrested and cautioned before being taken to Lake Illawarra police station.
During the interview with police the man denied the allegations.
The man also told police that images of naked young girls on his phone popped up after he was searching for a heavy metal band online.
When asked why he didn't delete them the man said he had been "very busy".
Court documents indicate further examination of the man's phone will likely result in additional charges.
The man's next court date is in August.
