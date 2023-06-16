Illawarra Mercury
Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Illawarra man facing five child sexual abuse charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 4:00pm
The man applied for bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday. Picture from file
A Koonawarra man has been charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, two counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 10 and one count of having sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14.

