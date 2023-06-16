He has a huge task in front of him when he steps through the ropes, but American slugger Ra'eese Aleem has come to Australia attempting to do the impossible - win over the Albion Park 'Mad Bunch'.
It's a tall order given the rowdy Wollongong mob that follow Aussie super-bantamweight Sam Goodman everywhere he goes, bringing a famously raucous atmosphere and, thus far, not going home disappointed given their champion's a perfect 14-0 as a professional.
With Aleem boasting an even better 20-0 record, Sunday's IBF Eliminator on the Gold Coast shapes as the most important bout of their respective careers, a shot at unified world champion Marlon Tapales waiting for the victor.
It will be Aleem's first ever bout outside the US, with many suspecting he doesn't quite know what's in store for him when he makes the walk.
For his part, he's so confident he will get the nod he believes he can swing the Goodman faithful in his favour by the end of Sunday's showdown.
"I'm looking to earn a bunch of his fans after I get this win," Aleem told Friday's presser.
"I'm going to earn a bunch of new fans in Australia to put my trademark on my performance. Those of you who don't know who Ra'eese Aleem is, I encourage you to Google me, follow me on Instagram just to see what kind of beast you guys allowed into Australia.
"I'm an exciting fighter. I don't run, I don't hold, I'm not looking for a way out. I've got this man for 12 full rounds of boxing and I'm extremely excited. I can't wait.
"I heard he has a huge fan base and they are pretty rowdy and it comes with the territory, as they should be. This is his home country. They should show up for him and shout for him and pull up for him but, after I win, I'm looking to earn all of those fans."
That suggestion was one of the few things that drew a smile from the steely-faced Goodman on Friday.
"Not a chance," he scoffed. "They hate [him], he's not earning fans here.
"They're all here for me, they couldn't care less about him. It's going to be more hostile than he thinks. He's not winning anyone over, he's going to be getting shit thrown at him.
"They're here in their hundreds like always, they always turn up. They're going be rowdy, they're going be vocal, they're going to be pissed, they're going to have their bets on, they're looking forward to it."
The 24-year-old is a rare position to help out the Mad Bunch on that score having been installed as a betting outsider for the first time in his pro career, the bookies clearly thinking the classy American is a step too far for the highly-touted Aussie.
While he welcomes the chance to line his mates' pockets, it's something he's not concerning himself with despite sitting in the unfamiliar underdog slot.
"As far as starting underdog, I couldn't really give a f---k about all that sort of stuff," Goodman said.
"For once, they've actually given us some odds, so everyone who wants to get on and win some cash, you know where to put your money.
There's a few [bets] going around so I'm sure the odds will get crunched in very shortly, but I honestly couldn't care less about any of that sort of stuff.
"I'm worried about myself and what I've got to do. I couldn't care what he has to say, I'm here to do a job on him and I'm here to move on to world titles."
With Tim Tszyu to headline Sunday's card by putting his mandatory position to face undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo on the line against tough Mexican Carlos Ocampo, the No Limit promotional stable is not one averse to taking risks.
Some feel the world title may be too early for the fighting pride of Albion Park but, while he's not fussed with underdog status, proving those people wrong is a huge motivator.
"People have always question marks [over me], every flight is a question mark," Goodman said.
"They're always asking questions. It's just for me to give them new answers. He's won an interim title himself, he's been there, he's the older guy and he's been at the highest of high [levels].
"He's just scraped under being a world champion, he just hasn't got that world title shot. I know he's a good guy and probably worthy of being a world champion, I just know I'm better than this guy and that's that.
"I know I'm a better fighter than anyone he's fought and I know I'm a better fighter than him, most importantly. That's all it comes down to.
"All this talk means nothing. I know Sunday's where I've got to show it and I know I will. I know I'm that guy and I'm going to show it Sunday."
It points to task 32-year-old Aleem has in front of him for what may be his last genuine run at a world title. It's also why he's not keen on leaving that fate in the hands of the judges.
"Anybody I step in the ring with, I want to knock out," Aleem said.
"I was on a seven fight knockout streak up until my last two opponents, so I'm just ready to get back on my knockout streak.
"I heard them say earlier that I was the favourite and he was the underdog. That's crazy to me because I've always been the underdog, and my mentality is I'm still the underdog.
"I've got to earn this victory and it doesn't matter where Ra'eese Aleem fights, he shows up to win. I have fought undefeated fighters in their hometown before, this is just out of the country, but it comes with the territory.
"Any advantage that they might think that they have, it doesn't matter to me. I believe I am the better fighter, I believe I'm capable of stopping him, so I'm just ready to get back on that [KO] streak."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
