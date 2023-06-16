A Farmborough Heights male model and online adult store owner has been sentenced for striking a boy ten years younger than him with a metal bar in an unprovoked attack in the Wollongong CBD.
Luke Wharton, 24, was sentenced for one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Wollongong Local Court on Friday. Two charges of assault and affray relating to a separate incident were withdrawn.
Court documents state that the adult store owner, model and stock trader was walking with another man down Crown Street Mall early in the morning of Sunday, October 23 last year.
At 1.29am Wharton can be seen on CCTV walking past a group of nine teenagers near the Crown Street amphitheatre.
At the time, one of the teenagers tried a running jump over a decorative rock, and the boy, 14, trips and falls, dropping a metal pipe he was holding.
This drew the attention of Wharton, who turned around. The boy shouted in the direction of Wharton, before returning to the group, and the two exchanged words.
Then, Wharton walked towards the boy and stood in front of him, before picking up the metal pipe and swinging it into the left hand side of the boy's head.
The boy then ran east, clutching the left side of his face. Wharton walked west, before putting the pipe in his pants and under his shirt and he later put the pipe in a bin.
At 1.34am Wollongong CBD security contacted police, who arrived shortly after and spoke with the boy and Wharton before finding the pipe.
Due to his injuries, the boy was taken by ambulance to Wollongong hospital where he was treated for a left frontal lobe fracture to his skill and internal and extenal bleeding on his brain. The boy also suffered a one centimetre cut on the left hand side of his head and was transferred to Randwick Children's Hospital.
The boy was discharged from hospital the next day, but continued to suffer headaches, tenderness to the left side of his head and swelling making him unable to eat or chew normally due to the acute pain in his head and face.
On November 14, the boy provided a statement to police. Later that week Wharton was arrested and later granted bail.
After pleading guilty, on Friday Magistrate Michael O'Brien sentenced Wharton to a 12 month intensive corrections order. Wharton will be supervised by Community Corrections and adhere to a treatment plan.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.