Judy Young was 88 when she hopped on the bike on Friday morning, and reckons she felt about 70 years younger once she climbed off.
The bike, that is, being the trishaw which the Cycling Without Age group had borrowed from Canberra to give Illawarra riders a taste of something they may enjoy.
Cycling Without Age (CWA), which is active in 52 countries worldwide, wants to give older people who can't ride themselves a chance to enjoy that feeling of wind through their hair again, with volunteers doing the pedalling.
Enjoy was an understatement for Ms Young, who was still on cloud nine hours after feeling the air blow through her air while riding.
A trishaw is like a rickshaw for three - for this purpose two seniors can sit in the front while a volunteer from Cycling Without Age pedals from the third seat in the back. In this case, Ms Young's partner up front was Charlie the poodle.
"It's been the most fantastic morning," she said.
"Usually at my age when you go out, you're in a bus or a car - but they go out on the bike to be in the fresh air.
"It's being with the volunteers who were just so helpful to us and it's that exhilaration ... I feel like an 18 year old again today.
"Everyone has smiled at you and that we pass through or they ring the bell and they move out the way and give us a wave."
Local CWA president Paul Taylor said the group was still trying to raise $20,000 for an electric trishaw for the Illawarra. So far they have $13,000.
"Being a bike rider myself, I thought it was a fantastic idea to be able to take people around to experience being back on the bike," he said.
"There's nothing like feeling free on a bike and when I'm older and can no longer ride, I would definitely want to do this."
Ms Young, who was in Wollongong from Queensland to visit her brother, hoped people would get behind the push so more can enjoy a ride as she had.
"The bike ride is absolutely so beautiful. I'm absolutely rapt in this," she said.
"I do hope that, you know, people get on with this because you just go home feeling so much younger and elated by just being with nature and being in that fresh air and just being people being so nice to you."
Donations can be made at the website chuffed.org
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.