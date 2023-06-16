Illawarra Mercury
Cycling Without Age offers Illawarra seniors the feeling of wind through their hair on a trishaw

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated June 16 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 6:01pm
Judy Young loving it at Towradgi - with Paul Taylor in back and Charlie the poodle up front. Picture by Adam McLean.
Judy Young was 88 when she hopped on the bike on Friday morning, and reckons she felt about 70 years younger once she climbed off.

