'Beautiful boy': Shellharbour Stingrays' moving tribute for 13yo killed in e-bike crash

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 17 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:00pm
The crowded Shellharbour Stingrays football field fell silent but for the emotional cries of a haka on Saturday morning as friends and team mates of 13-year-old Gervis Wililo, who died in an e-bike crash the night before, came together to remember him.

