Goodman, Aleem make weight ahead of world title eliminator

Wollongong world-title hope Sam Goodman has comfortably made weight ahead of his showdown with crafty American Ra'eese Aleem on Sunday.
Goodman tipped the scales at 55.24 kilos on Saturday, Aleem coming in slightly lighter at 55.18 making their IBF title eliminator official.
It's a bout admittedly "torn" former world champion, now Showtime boxing analyst Shawn Porter feels will be the true head-turner on Sunday afternoon.
"I'm going to be frank, I am torn about this fight," Porter told Fox Sports.
"I hate that this fight is happening. The last time I was here, I became a fan of Sam Goodman. With Ra'eese, we're both in Vegas, I see him around, yes we're friends.
"It's easy to get past that, from a stylistic standpoint, I hate to say it, it could be the fight of the night. Both guys have what it takes to really just take the crowd, take the ring, take it all and they both have the ability to take it back.
"I think it's going to be back and forth. It's going to be really fun from a stylistic x's and o's standpoint. I think the best fighter's going to win between, whoever is going to be the best boxer and lands the cleaner shots from the outside."
Goodman's adamant it will be him, the 24-year-old Aussie feeling he's being underestimated by American rival.
"I think he's, he's coming over to Australia thinking I'm just another Australian fighter," Goodman told Fox sports.
"I know I'm a lot smarter than these guys think. It happens every time. I've been to America and I see them laughing when we rock up at the gyms and they underestimate us.
"We have something to prove. [Boxing's] bigger in America, I know that, but every time they get out of the ring with me, they understand I'm a good fighter and I'm at that level.
"He's going to understand that [on Sunday]. I'm much better than he thinks and I'm going to embarrass him.
"This is the moment I've been waiting for, this is my opportunity to show to everyone how good I am and that I'm ready for these challenges."
A shot at Filipino unified champion Marlon Tapales awaits the winner - possibly in Wollongong if Goodman gets the nod - but it's not something the Albion Park favourite son has given too much thought to.
"Obviously I know what lies ahead, but I don't have my head in the clouds," he said.
"I know he's a good fighter. I'm not looking into any of this emotionally or getting invested in psychological warfare or overthinking any of that sort of stuff.
"I just know he's a good fighter and I know the plan I've got to execute to beat him. I'm not looking past this at all.
"Nothing happens if I don't win this fight, so all focus is on Ra'eese Aleem and I'm ready for this moment. I'm coming in with my whole arsenal and I'm going put it on him."
While it will be Aleem's first fight outside the US, it's not the 32-year-old's first title eliminator, having twice won No. 1 contender bouts while also claiming the interim WBA title in 2021.
Full world-title bouts haven't materialised, leaving the Las Vegas-based contender desperate to make the opportunity count.
"I've fought two world title eliminators before and won both of them," Aleem said.
"I've been the number one ranked contender on two previous occasions. This being the third time will be absolutely huge, especially it being the mandatory contender for the mandatory world title shot.
"This is everything. This is what I prayed for, this is what I cried for, this is what I bled for. This is what, what I'm in the sport of boxing for.
"Every fight I have, I prepare as if it's a world title fight. I'm fighting him in his home town out of the country, so I have to win the fans over, I have to win the judges over.
"If I want to be a world champion, I've got to overcome obstacles like this and I'll do that. Sam Goodman is in trouble.
"He has a very, very, tough fight on his hand, something that he's never really experienced."
The main event was also made official on Saturday, with Tim Tszyu and Mexican opponent Carlos Ocampo both coming in comfortably under the 70-kilo super-welterweight limit.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
