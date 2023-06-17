Illawarra Mercury
15 fine photos from 2023 Shellharbour Rocks the Marina - Unplugged

By Newsroom
Updated June 17 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:30pm
Jocean and the Busy BBB kept people's toes a'tapping while other like Ian and Renata Grant, top right, enjoyed a cuppa before enjoying all Shellharbour Rocks the Marina - Unplugged had to offer. Pictures by Sylvia Liber.
It started with a chilled vibe, and went on to include markets, music and more as Shellharbour's marina came to life on Saturday.

