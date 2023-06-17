It started with a chilled vibe, and went on to include markets, music and more as Shellharbour's marina came to life on Saturday.
As beautiful winter sunshine streamed down, crowds made their way to Shell Cove not just for the blues and folk pop-up but the boutique markets and the fantastic food at Shellharbour Rocks the Marina - Unplugged.
Aside from the tasty treats and bargains the free family activities across the day included delightful farmyard animals and the skills of Cirque Um Navigate.
Popular South Coast guitarist Jocean and his percussion buddy Busy BBB set the mood early on. Among the other musos who shared their talents were Mark Dabin, from Kiama; Swamp n Beats; blues magician J.J Spence; Jackee B Duo; songwriter Tay Plain; 500 Pounds of Joy; and Kay Proudlove.
