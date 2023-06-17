Jimmy Deguara has braved rains, winds and lightning to document hundreds of storms over the years, but when it comes to those that have made an impression, the Southern Highlands stands out.
The storm chaser has been venturing out to see the forces of nature since 1993, and developed a fascination with the weather in his teen years.
Spots in the south of NSW have put on shows time and time again for the school teacher.
"There are impressive storms in the Southern Highlands," Mr Deguara said.
One that stood out was in Moss Vale in February, 2020, where lightning erupted just off the freeway.
It was described as an "insane show" in his blog Extreme Storms that had the "best structure", and he said it "went berserk".
Witnessing a supercell - a severe thunderstorm made up of humid air below the clouds and strong winds, was also a highlight at the time.
The chaser spotted another supercell in Mittagong in 2020, as well as hailstones that measured from 4.5 centimetres to six centimetres.
There have been times when he has ventured out to Berrima and Moss Vale when he has seen rotations on the ground, and has seen different weather formations in Robertson, Kangaroo Valley and Marulan.
A "giant hailstorm" in Hill Top was also a highlight.
"For me, just to get out and be among the peaceful nature, that's what I go for," he said.
Along with lightning and chunks of hail, Mr Deguara has seen different "possible tornadoes" in action down under.
This might sound unusual for Australia, but according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), they are common and occur more often in remote areas, where stronger tornadoes take place with supercells.
Because a great deal of them occur in more remote areas, they are under-reported, the BOM said.
Heavy rain and hail can take place prior to a tornado, and tornadoes produce violent winds that start and finish quickly, it said.
Mr Deguara's first memory of a large storm was in 1983, when he saw "hail bigger than golf ball" in Sydney, where he is based.
A decade later, he went to his first storm spotters meeting, where he made a friend with a fellow chaser, and the pair witnessed bolts of lightning and a "clean storm down the road".
The friends decided to take their curiosities across the globe to the United States, where they saw things unlike anything they had seen before.
They witnessed their first tornado there in 2001, which lasted nine seconds, and another that threw cars across the freeway and snapped power poles at their bases.
"It was a scene I'd never forget," he said.
The dedicated chaser also safely observed the what the National Weather Service - a government body in the US that presents data and forecasts, said was the widest tornado on record.
It tore through El Reno and killed eight motorists, and was "just a phenomenon" to see.
While he has seen a storm in Malta which was "nothing special", Italy, Argentina and Bangladesh are on his chasing bucket list.
For those who want to see a storm in-person and document it, Mr Deguara said was important to prioritise safety.
Inexperienced people should go out with someone with experience, and it is essential to start with a small storm.
Reading forecasts in the lead-up is important, as things might change quickly, and the chaser said people should not drive through heavy storms.
Knowing the place one is heading to is also crucial because if the weather worsens, a quick exit might be the only option.
He said lightning is one of the riskiest parts of storm chasing, where he once had a "near miss" and was almost struck once in Rooty Hill, because he did not take any precautions.
If there is heavy raining, be careful if venturing out in a vehicle, as there is the risk of hydroplaning.
Having devices and tripods at the ready is also ideal for any spontaneous storms and enabling people to capture their stuff quicker if the weather becomes severe.
Learn more about Jimmy and the storms he has captured through his website Extreme Storms, @jimmydeguara on Instagram and on YouTube.
More information about Australian weather radars can be found through the Bureau of Metereology and theweatherchaser.com.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
