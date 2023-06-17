'I won't be letting him go anywhere': Flanagan determined to keep Ben Hunt at Dragons

Incoming St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has moved to quell fears over Ben Hunt's future at the Dragons, amid reports the 33-year-old has requested an immediate release from his contract with the club.
Currently in camp with Queensland, Hunt is reportedly in the sights of the Titans who are willing to throw big money at an effort to lure him back north of the Tweed.
The incumbent Test No. 9 has fielded interest from a number of clubs following the sacking of former coach Anthony Griffin, with whom Hunt shares a close relationship.
It comes despite the fact Hunt only inked a fresh two-year contract extension at the end of last season that held no guarantees that Griffin would remain coach.
It was hoped the appointment of Flanagan last week would ease the skipper's angst around his future at the club, but the incoming coach now appears to have a task on his hands to keep Hunt in Wollongong.
Flanagan reached out to Hunt prior to even winning the Dragons job, looking to assure him his future would be at halfback should he get the nod.
That's proven the case, with Flanagan telling 2GB's Continuous Call Team on Saturday that he has no interest in releasing the incumbent Test hooker.
"Well, from a club's perspective Ben Hunt will be there," Flanagan said.
"He's got a contract, I spoke to Ben before I actually signed because I didn't want to become the Dragons coach and then our halfback wanting out of the club, and he was fine with all that if I was to get the job.
"He's in Origin camp at the moment obviously, and I'm not going to worry him while he's in there. I'll get to him next week and I'm sure that's OK.
"But from the club's perspective, he's our captain, he's our halfback and we need him. I won't be letting him go anywhere."
Far from letting Hunt go, Flanagan said he'll seek his captain's counsel in an effort to rebuild the club in the same way he leant on Paul Gallen through the Sharks premiership era.
"I met with him and, and spoke to him about our relationship and how I need the captain of the club to help me in recruitment and retention," Flanagan said.
"He's playing Origin so the conversations that he has with potential players to come to the club is crucial."
Flanagan will see out the season in his current role as assistant to Anthony Seibold at the Sea Eagles, but said he will start reaching out to current Dragons players as he looks to reshape the roster.
"I'm meeting a couple of players over the weekend and just filling them in where I see them," Flanagan said.
"It's obviously only been a week but I'm lucky that I had a bit of an insight into the roster 18 months, two years ago and it hasn't changed a great deal.
"I've got a bit of a heads up there and I'll work hard, when I've got time away from Manly, I'll get all those things in place.
"They've got a job to do this year under the current coach (Ryan Carr) and I'm not going to butt in there, that's for sure.
"Definitely recruitment and retention, I'll be doing that behind the scenes and making sure that where we can improve, we will improve.
"Over the next 12 months, you'll see some massive changes, but my job and my focus is to get that club back to the top."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
