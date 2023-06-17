Illawarra Mercury
'I won't be letting him go anywhere': Flanagan determined to keep Ben Hunt at Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Reports suggest Ben Hunt will ask the Dragons for a release from his contract. Picture by Adam McLean
Incoming St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has moved to quell fears over Ben Hunt's future at the Dragons, amid reports the 33-year-old has requested an immediate release from his contract with the club.

