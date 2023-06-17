Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wests too good for De La Salle in Illawarra League try-fest

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests too good for De La Salle in Illawarra League try-fest
Wests too good for De La Salle in Illawarra League try-fest

Wests remain unbeaten at the top of the Illawarra League ladder after seeing off De La Salle 40-26 in a high-scoring affair at Parrish Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.