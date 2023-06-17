Illawarra Mercury
Motorcyclist airlifted after Southern Highlands crash, police appeal for video

By Newsroom
Updated June 17 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
Motorcyclist airlifted after Highlands crash, police appeal for video
Motorcyclist airlifted after Highlands crash, police appeal for video

Police are searching for dashcam vision after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the Southern Highlands on Saturday.

