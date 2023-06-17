Police are searching for dashcam vision after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the Southern Highlands on Saturday.
The 65-year-old man was riding east along the Illawarra Highway at Sutton Forest when his motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind by a small white sedan near Old Argyle Road, about 12.15pm Saturday.
The man suffered severe injuries to his right leg and was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District will allege the 56-year-old female driver of a small white sedan then left the scene and was arrested a short time later.
She remains at Southern Highlands Police Station.
Crash Investigation Unit officers are helping Hume Police District officers with the investigation.
And they are appealing for anyone with information, or who has dashcam vision relevant to the incident, to contact Southern Highlands Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All Information is treated in strict confidence.
