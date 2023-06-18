The Sheelharbour Sharks continue to show they're the real deal in this year's Group Seven rugby league competition.
Their latest 46-0 win on Sunday against a hapless Kiama Knights was the Sharks fifth on the trot, and has the Abed Atallah-coached outfit firmly entrenched in the top four after 11 rounds.
Atallah said his Sharks weren't daring to dream just yet of finals football and were just concerned with maintaining the high standards they've set for themselves in recent weeks.
The coach said he was especially impressed with his team's defence over the last six weeks or so.
"Our attack has still got a bit to go. I know the scoreline doesn't reflect that but I think we left some points out on the field today," Atallah said.
"Our defence though was really good again. Keeping them to zero points was massive for us."
The desperation in defence shown by Shellharbour was especially evident late in the game when despite leading 34-0, four Sharks players pushed a Kiama attacker into touch close to the try-line.
Sharks team-mates then rushed over to congratulate the players involved, highlighting how much Shellharbour players are buying into Atallah's strong focus on defence.
It was on the back of this strong defensive effort that the Sharks attack clicked into gear.
While Atallah felt his team could improve on their attacking game, the Sharks were ruthless against the poor Kiama-outfit, crossing for eight unanswered tries.
The home-side were just as desperate to shine in attack as they were to do so in defence, with their last try to Bradley Chapman coming as the fulltime siren sounded.
This pleased Sharks coach Atallah immensely.
"Kiama is still a good team. I know the score board doesn't reflect that today, but we knew they were going to keep coming to the last minute," he said.
"I'm happy we remained switched on throughout in attack and defence.
"I'm obviously happy but we know we still have a lot of work to do to achieve what we've set out to achieve this season."
Shellharbour never looked like losing after going to the sheds at halftime with a 16-0 lead.
They were just as impressive in the second half, scoring five unanswered tries.
Jye Brooker and Nicholas Kay bagged two tries each, while Josh Starling, Brody Rigg, Matt Nicholson and Bradley Chapman also crossed for tries.
In Sunday's other games, Jamberoo beat Albion Park-Oak Flats 22-16 and Stingrays downed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 35-22..
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
