In April Illawarra District Rugby Union president Tom Ellicott talked up the inclusion of a first ever women's competition.
Just two months later he delivered news that the competition wouldn't go ahead this season, shattering the dreams of Illawarra's talented female rugby players.
The move came just days after the IDRU opted against sending a Illawarra women's representative side to the NSW Country Championships.
Some female players from the Illawarra did get to play in the championships, but they had to represent other zones.
Ellicott said the board couldn't send a side to the championships because there weren't enough registered players.
He also conceded while it was disappointing a women's competition wasn't running this season the IDRU would continue to work hard to run a competition in the future.
But many others who contacted the Mercury, including UOW Mallee Bulls women's captain Grace Wright argued there were more than enough players to form a representative side.
Wright, who is also a Mallee Bulls board member also felt the governing body did not do enough to promote and work towards establishing a women's competition this year.
"I think the Illawarra board didn't do enough to promote the women's teams," she said.
"I think in the past couple of years they've left it to all the players and female organisers themselves to get it up and running instead of offering any assistance or help advertising or help advertising the teams.
"There was no real push from the board to any of the clubs to recruit women players or get women's teams up and going or try and see what players they had to join them.
"Then there was the kerfuffle with not sending a women's team to the country championships, that was entirely a board decision and it was a bad call.
"The board's reasoning for not sending a team was because they believed we didn't have enough players. They're wrong, we had 26 players that were 100 per cent ready and willing to play.
"To be fair we were struggling to get numbers to training but that was because we had a lot of players that were mums that had small children. Their partners are also playing so it's hard to get all our players, who are spread from Campbelltown to Shoalhaven, like the boys, together for training.
"The board looked at the training and thought we didn't have a team but we had a squad of players committed to playing.
"The board showed up to training at Vikings Oval one Wednesday night a few weeks before Country Champs and gave us a week to increase our numbers otherwise they were going to pull the squad out of the Country Champs. The next day they actually told us they had pulled the team because we didn't have enough numbers.
"But we gave them a list of 26 players but they still had issues about the experience of our players, which was ridiculous.
"Half our players were part of the last Illawarra Country Championship squad of 2019. We had two girls play for the Black Ferns, the New Zealand national team. We've had girls that played for the Australian Open Oztag team.
"There was a plethora of representative experience in our team that just sort of got ignored.
"It just seemed like they tried to find any excuse they could not to send us to the country champs. In the end we didn't get to go at all. For the girls, this is their opportunity to represent the region.
"It was really disappointing to see that the board for the region didn't want to push our team. It was almost like they didn't care if we had a women's team at all."
Ellicott stressed the board was left with no choice but to take the action that it did.
"We had to meet deadlines for a team nomination and neither had the registered numbers nor the required number of suitable players to be selected who met the strict participation requirements," he said.
"We simply didn't have a team to select. We simply didn't have a side who could compete at the required level who were registered and met the guidelines."
Ellicott added lack of players was also the reason why a women's competition was not running this season as mooted.
"We thought we'd have four clubs but we only ended up with two viable clubs in Campbelltown and UOW," he said. "It's disappointing it's come to this point but we are and always have been committed to the development of senior women's rugby and this will continue.
"We have two viable senior women's sides who have options to compete in a Sydney-based competition while we rebuild and hopefully we will have the local clubs work together to form Barbarian sides as is occurring widely across Sydney and NSW.
"In saying that we need the clubs support to do so."
Wright confirmed UOW would play in the division two Jack Scott Cup 10s competition in Sydney.
"We've played in Sydney the past two years but came back to play here in the Illawarra. Now that the women's comp is not running we've decided to go back to Sydney.
"It's annoying that we have to go back up there but the girls would prefer that to not playing at all. It's our only option really."
IDRU referees president Adam Lyle and former IDRU president and well-known Illawarra rugby referee Fred Whiteman expressed their disappointment a women's competition won't be running in the Illawarra this year.
"I believe women's sport is the fastest growing in Australia. The fact the board wasn't able to get a women's competition off the ground is very disappointing," Whiteman said.
I believe women's sport is the fastest growing in Australia. The fact the board wasn't able to get a women's competition off the ground is very disappointing.- Illawarra referee Fred Whiteman
"Not sending a women's representative side to the country champs wasn't a good look.
"I think that probably sent a message to a number of those girls that perhaps it wasn't valued by the district."
Ellicott said it was disappointing people didn't approach the IDRU about their concerns.
"I can understand why they're not happy but it's very disappointing for me that this is the stuff that goes behind our back and not brought to the board so that we can deal with it." he said.
"We need to look at the reasons why people aren't playing the game.
"We've got every intention to make it work and we'll do everything we can to make it work, but we can't make people play the sport.
"Participation in sport is a big issue, not just in rugby union. We're trying to make it work, it's not going to happen as quickly as what we would like.
"The issue around the women's competition was ventilated extensively at our board meeting two weeks ago at which the board clearly affirmed its commitment to development of the competition and many options and opportunities were discussed to be explored by our women's rugby director with the full support of all the board.
"This issue will be the first matter discussed with the planning meeting to be held with clubs in July.
"We also await a response from NSW Rugby about the issues raised in March and the response is expected shortly and will be communicated to all clubs."
