The Wollongong Bulldogs remain on top of the AFL South Coast ladder despite suffering a big loss to reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos on Saturday.
The home side Kangaroos won all four quarters of the 18.15.123 to 6.6.42 win at Figtree Oval.
Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman was surprised to win so convincingly but happy to avenge their loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season.
"I thought the game would be closer but it was good to flip the result from the last time we played them," he said.
"Losing that first one gave us a bit of a drive to put a good showing on Saturday. It's good to get one back and have it one-one and just get a bit of a flow going for the rest of the year."
Coleman was especially pleased with how Kangaroos started in their 81-point win.
"The guys went out and started with a lot of attack on the football, won the footy first and got their hands on it first and their pressure from the get-go was good for the whole four quarters, which is why they got the result they did," he said. Coleman said a number of players stepped up, especially gun midfielder Brandon Lagana.
"Brandon played really well in the midfield. He just controlled the midfield, ran really hard all day, kicked three goals as well, he was everywhere on the ground.
"Nick Stacey down back controlled the backline. He got a lot of the footy, stopped a lot of attacks and repelled it a lot.
"And up forward Ben Yakimov in his first came back from injury just played really, really well and ended up kicking six goals, I think."
Figtree and the Bulldogs have won eight of their nine games to date, with the Northern Districts Tigers the next best, with five wins to their name.
Coleman still expects a very good Shellharbour City Suns side to make a run for the finals but said at this stage it looked like a three horse race between Figtree, the Bulldogs and the Tigers.
Speaking of the Tigers, they recorded a comfortable 13.16.94 to 4.5.29 win over Kiama Power. Shellharbour City Suns also had a 12.15.87 to 5.10.40 win over Wollongong Lions.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
