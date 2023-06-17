With the dangerous winter fire season ramping up, multiple Illawarra fire crews responded to potentially major incidents on Saturday.
On Saturday night 10 Fire and Rescue NSW trucks descended on a Unanderra engineering workshop.
The blaze was extinguished 15 minutes after the 7:45pm Triple-0 call without too much drama, Inspector Erlik said.
A Balgownie family escaped their house unharmed after a fire started in a downstairs garage on Saturday morning.
Two cars in the garage suffered heat and smoke damage and there was some damage to the second storey.
FRNSW Illawarra duty commander Inspector Andrew Erlik said it is believed an auto jump starter, "not an EV battery", was responsible for the fire.
"We've educated people that they don't drop chips in the deep fryer and walk away. Now we have to educate them to follow the same rule for a number of different devices," Inspector Erlik said.
The early morning incident also highlighted the need for smoke detectors, which were not installed in the Balgownie house.
A crew from Corrimal was on the scene first while Balgownie and Wollongong helped contain the fire to the garage and prevented any further spread to the remainder of the house.
An additional three other units helped at the blaze.
