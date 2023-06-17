Launch puts rainbows over the Illawarra, Shoalhaven

When Brodie Gray arrived at the Warilla Barrack Point Surf Club yesterday afternoon, the vice-chair of Rainbow South Coast met a blank room.
Ms Gray, along with other organisation members had shown up to prepare for the launch of the newly formed LGBTQIA+ umbrella organisation.
"We were sort of intimidated, but we just got stuck into it, and it ended up being amazing," she said.
Led by DJ Chelsea Dagger and with performances from Magnus Opium, Cherry Ripe and the Illawarra Pride Choir, the event transformed the blank slate of the surf club into a multicoloured kaleidoscope of the Illawarra and Shoalhaven queer community.
Formed out of Shoalhaven-based Queers Down South and the Illawarra Rainbow Community, Rainbow South Coast hopes to provide one home for queer people in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven while bringing a cohesive voice to other organisations in the region.
"It can be a pretty lonely place to be, at times, especially in regional NSW outside of the big cities," Ms Gray said. "We want to provide that kind of support for queer people and queer youth especially, to feel support and like they can be who they are, wherever they live."
Tangibly, the organisation will focus on hosting events for queer people to come together, such as a coming out ball and a queer formal. There will also be spaces for groups within the LGBTQIA+ alphabet to find their compatriots.
Despite advances in legal recognition including same-sex marriage, queer people have faced continued violence, with the trans community particularly at risk. In a submission to The Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes, Dr Eloise Brook from The Gender Centre, a not-for-profit working with the trans and gender diverse community, told the commission that violence was not going away.
"In some ways the trans and gender diverse community is now at a greater risk of violence than ever before."
Ms Gray said the impact of the heightened tenor of public debate was being felt by those in the Illawarra.
"Sometimes you can feel really detached from what goes on in other countries, especially the US, and sometimes it can feel really close to home," she said.
"Sexuality or gender identity is such a personal thing that if it's attacking one person, you can feel attacked yourself."
Already the organisation has partnered with Headspace and is working with local governments in the region, and Ms Gray said Saturday night's launch brought the broad spectrum of the community together.
"We danced into the night and met a million new people," she said. "It felt like this was the start of something amazing."
