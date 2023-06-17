Police are appealing to the public to help find a 12 year old boy from Bomaderry.
Triston Reay was last seen in Bomaderry about 10am on Saturday.
Triston is known to frequent Bomaderry, Nowra, Worrigee and Albion Park areas.
After relatives were unable to locate Triston they informed police officers who have begun inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold serious concerns for Triston due to his young age.
Police describe Triston as Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 150cm tall, thin build and dark coloured hair.
Triston was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, black backpack and riding a rainbow coloured scooter.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
