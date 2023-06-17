Illawarra Mercury
Police appeal to locate Triston Reay, 12 of Bomaderry

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 18 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:50am
Police are appealing for the public's help to find Triston Reay. Picture supplied
Police are appealing for the public's help to find Triston Reay. Picture supplied

Police are appealing to the public to help find a 12 year old boy from Bomaderry.

