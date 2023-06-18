Two local primary schools have banded together to urgently restock the dwindling pantry supplies at Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre with more than 90 bags of groceries.
The much-needed food donations come as the neigbourhood centre sees a sharp rise in the number of local families dealing with food insecurity.
Centre coordinator Cath Daly said the food would be sorted into hampers and distributed to about 100 families, with priority given to those with children in their care, amid "a new wave of disadvantage" across the region.
"We've got a wave of people who have never experienced interest rates for mortgages the way they are at the moment," she said.
"They thought six, seven, eight years ago they could have a couple of kids and a mortgage and everything would be fine, then the rate hikes and the cost of living hit.
"We've always had a substantial base of people that we offer support to but it's increased.
"Whether it be their electricity bill, the cost of food, the cost of sending kids to school, all of those things are hitting the hip pocket a whole lot harder."
Corrimal Public School P&C president Brooke Daly said she swung into action after hearing from a fellow parent that food stocks were low at the neighbourhood centre and demand from families was growing.
In a bid to double their donations, Mrs Dwyer reached out to Mount Ousley Public School's P&C with a request to collaborate on the urgent food collection.
She also put buckets out at various local businesses including Hevan Coffee in Corrimal and Soul Fit Woonona and all up was able to deliver a uteload and a couple of boot fulls of non-perishables to the neighbourhood centre on Friday.
A handful of students from both Corrimal and Mount Ousley primary schools assisted with the delivery and were given the opportunity to chat with Ms Daly about the work she does at the centre.
While the Corrimal PS students who rely on the neighbourhood centre's food program would benefit directly from the drive, Ms Dwyer said it had also helped their peers understand the privilege of food security.
"They've got a really good understanding and perception of how lucky they are if they do have food on the table every night, so it's been good for that as well," she said.
Mount Ousley's P&C president Katherine Dzida said the drive highlighted values like empathy and understanding for the kids and showed them the importance of "community helping community".
"So many parents have reached out to say how wonderful they think the initiative is and that they've had conversations at home and at the dinner table about ways to help people," she said.
"It can be hard for kids to feel like they can make a difference and something like the food drive shows a tangible way they can directly help someone who lives in their community."
The two P&C presidents are considering opening up the drive to more schools next time as demand for food relief grows.
Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre, which relies entirely upon grants and donations to fund vital programs like the free hampers, is always looking for donations of surplus food. They can be dropped off at 49A Cawley St, Bellambi.
Ms Daly, who has worked at the centre for four years, said it was a true pleasure to be a part of the local community.
"Bellambi and surrounds are the most neighbourly, resilient community that I've ever known and I've lived in a few," she said.
"This town really does look at it as 'it takes a village to raise a child' and so everyone's very kind and wants to help each other, it's beautiful."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.