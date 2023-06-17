At 6.45am this morning, the first thing Darren Burgess heard was his neighbour knocking on his door. Soon after, the noises got louder.
"I could hear banging, explosions," the Fairy Meadow resident said.
Heading outside, Mr Burgess could see flames spilling out of two garages, one of which was his.
"Then there was a massive bang and then the roof went on fire," he said.
Mr Burgess was one of three households in Fairy Meadow that awoke on Sunday morning to find the contents of their garages destroyed by fire.
At about 6.30am Fire and Rescue crews responded to numerous triple-0 calls regarding a fire on Carters Lane, Fairy Meadow.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find a garage alight attached to townhouses on the street.
Eight crews from Wollongong, Bulli, Corrimal, Balgownie and Warrawong were shortly on scene and tackled the blaze which had spread through three brick garages.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control after 45 minutes of intense fire fighting.
The three garages were destroyed however luckily none of the living areas were affected.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries treated by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital for further treatment.
The fire was put out by 8am, with one truck remaining on scene to keep an eye on hot spots.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze will continue today.
The conflagration follows multiple fires in the Illawarra yesterday, with crews responding to blazes in residential and industrial addresses.
