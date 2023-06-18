Wolves coach David Carney has heaped praise on his young and inexperienced squad in the wake of their 2-2 draw with Western Sydney on Saturday evening.
The former Socceroo and A-League championship winner was brought into the role following the departure of Luke Wilkshire late last year.
In that time, he came in and brought in a young squad to challenge with some of the country's elite.
"I don't think people realise how young we are," Carney said.
"We don't have much depth either and we're playing young ones now from the U-20s and U-18s and people don't realise that. We're going up against a lot bigger budgets and teams with so much depth. You look at Sydney Olympic, they're below us on the ladder and they've got all ex-A-League players and we've got a lot of positive young ones.
"It's my first season here and I've come in and gotten rid of the older players and brought in a fresh, hungry team that's going in the right direction. If you see the games, you look at the intensity and you will see how much they're improving as a team. I think the future looks really bright," he added.
I think the future looks really bright.- David Carney
The team found themselves 2-0 down away to the Wanderers, but fought back to earn a point thanks to goals from Alex Masciovecchio and Lachlan Scott.
Takumi Ofuka - who has been battling a broken toe - had a stellar performance, picking up NPL NSW's three points for the match.
The Wolves are away again next Sunday against Rockdale.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.